Reaction to Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling on drop boxes

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Both Republicans and Democrats responded following Friday's decision by the Wisconsin Supreme Court that absentee ballot drop boxes may be placed only in election offices and that no one other than the voter can return a ballot in person.
“No matter their politics, those who believe in democracy strive to ensure that every eligible voter can cast a ballot. With its ruling today, the Wisconsin Supreme Court is making it more difficult to vote. It’s a slap in the face of democracy itself. We know this decision will impact people with disabilities, seniors, people living in rural communities, people with limited means, few transport options, and inflexible work schedules, who are disproportionately young people and people of color.
“The court’s ruling makes it even more clear that our freedom to vote is under attack. Today’s decision means Wisconsin Democrats will redouble our efforts to make sure every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot. We persevered under these misguided restrictions in spring 2022, and we’re going to win again in November.”
-Ben Wikler, Chair, Democratic Party of Wisconsin
“A basic but defining feature of our state and our country is the notion that politicians should not be able to abuse their power to prevent eligible voters from casting their ballots or cheat by changing the rules just because they didn’t like the outcome of the last election.
“At the very heart of our democracy is the fundamental right for every eligible voter to be able to cast their ballot—a right that’s far too important to be left to the whims of any politician or political party. We should be working every day to protect that fundamental right by making it as easy as possible for every eligible voter to vote in Wisconsin.
“Today’s decision is another in a long line of Wisconsin Republicans’ successes to make it harder for Wisconsinites to exercise their right to vote, to undermine our free, fair, and secure elections, and to threaten our democracy.”
-Governor Tony Evers
“Today’s ruling is a massive victory for election integrity. Democrats have long abused the practice of ballot harvesting, which undermines voter confidence by interfering with the appropriate chain of custody of ballots – but with today’s decision, they’ll be forced into a fair fight that holds them accountable for their record.”
-Paul Farrow, Chairman, Republican Party of Wisconsin
“Today’s ruling is another step in the Republican Party’s plan to strip every American of their fundamental rights – from our right to choose to our right to vote. Ron Johnson, his Republican colleagues, and the Wisconsin Supreme Court are looking voters in the eye and telling every single one of them their voices don’t matter.
“It has never been more important that we elect leaders who are accountable to the people and who will go to the mat to protect our most sacred constitutional right. In the Senate, I’ll fight to expand access to the ballot box and ensure every Wisconsinite’s voice is heard.”
-WI Lt. Gov. and Senate candidate Mandela Barnes