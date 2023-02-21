Rep. George Santos names new campaign treasurer

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early
afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading
into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots
within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow
began.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will
decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow
Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...Snow Is Moving Toward The Area This Afternoon...

.Snow continues to move into southeast Minnesota this early
afternoon and will continues to spread further eastward heading
into this evening. Visibilities are below one mile in some spots
within the snow, and accumulations occurred rapidly after the snow
began.

A band of 5 to 8 inches of snow is still expected north of
Interstate 90 through the I-94 corridor. Snow amounts will
decrease very quickly south of I-90. Blowing and drifting snow
Wednesday morning is expected as winds increase.

The second and stronger wave of snow arrives from south to north
Wednesday across the entire area. By the time the storm ends late
Thursday, an additional 8 to 12 inches of snow is expected
northwest of an Austin, Minnesota to Necedah, Wisconsin line.
sleet and freezing rain are a expected south of this line. Ice
amounts from 1 to 3 tenths of an inch are possible along and
south of the Highway 18 corridor beginning early Wednesday
afternoon lasting until Thursday morning with the risk of tree
and power line damage amplified by winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph.

This will be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with travel severely
impacted at times.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST WEDNESDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. For the Winter Storm
Warning, heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 7 to 10 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest
and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM this evening
to 6 AM CST Wednesday. For the Winter Storm Warning, from 9 AM
Wednesday to 6 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Rep. George Santos names new campaign treasurer

  • Updated
  • 0
Rep. George Santos names new campaign treasurer

Rep. George Santos, here on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on January 31, has named a new campaign treasurer on Tuesday.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Embattled Rep. George Santos has named a new treasurer for his campaign and affiliated fundraising committees -- days after the Federal Election Commission warned the New York freshman that he could not raise or spend money without one.

A new FEC filing posted Tuesday lists Andrew Olson -- with an address in Elmhurst, New York -- as Santos' new campaign treasurer. Federal records do not show Olson serving as a treasurer for any other federal committees beyond those connected to Santos.

The filing provides few details about Olson. The space for a telephone number is left blank. And the address listed for Olson on Queens Boulevard in Elmhurst is the same one that Santos has provided as his own address in the past, including in his statement of candidacy last year.

Olson did not immediately respond to an email inquiry. CNN also has reached out to Santos' congressional office and to his personal lawyer.

Last week, the commission notified Santos that his campaign could not operate without a treasurer, following the resignation of his longtime treasurer Nancy Marks.

Santos' campaign finance reports have been the subject of intense scrutiny. The Campaign Legal Center watchdog group has filed a complaint, alleging that Santos illegally used donors' money for personal expenses during his successful 2022 campaign. And the complaint accused the campaign of falsifying how donors' funds were spent, citing dozens of disbursements of exactly $199.99 -- one penny below the threshold above which campaigns are required to retain receipts.

Marks, who served as Santos' treasurer through two congressional campaigns, formally announced her resignation last month. Santos has sought to distance himself from his campaigns' filings, at one point telling CNN that he does not "touch" those records.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.