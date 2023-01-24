Ron Kind talks about life in Washington D.C.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) Are you concerned about the future of democracy?
That is one of the questions former U.S. Representative Ron Kind answered during a forum sponsored by LeaderEthics.
According to its website, LeaderEthics "is a non-partisan, non-profit. . . organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials."
During the event, Kind spoke with former Lee Enterprises publisher and La Crosse Tribune editor Rusty Cunningham during a wide ranging interview.
Kind answered the question about the future of democracy, in part, saying you can't help but be a little worried about our direction.
The former congressman says he sees too many people who come to Washington with an attitude of "my way or not way at all. . ." with no element of compromise.
But Kind says compromise is essential for democracy. So, he encourages new members to be unafraid about spreading the credit around and forming bi-partisan relationships.