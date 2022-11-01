Save Your Rights Coalition endorses conservative candidates

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A new grassroots political group in La Crosse unveiled a list of endorsements for conservative candidates on Tuesday, despite claims of being non-partisan.
The Save Your Rights Coalition features their favored candidates on a "Voter's Guide". The group advertises this guide as a roadmap to selecting the candidates who, they say, would uphold constitutional rights.
Endorsements include: Republican candidate for Governor Tim Michels, incumbent Republican Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson, and Republican candidate for Wisconsin's Third Congressional District Derrick Van Orden.
According to representatives with the group, endorsement selection was based off of candidate voting history to select those "most likely to honor the U.S. Constitution."
The Save Your Rights Coalition most recently opposed La Crosse's Ban on conversion therapy.