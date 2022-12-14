Sen. Pfaff named to WEDC board

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - State Senator Brad Pfaff is appointed to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors.
Senate Democratic Leader Melissa Agard (D-Madison) announced the appointment Wednesday morning.
The board oversees the WEDC which works at public and private economic development in the state.
"WEDC is dedicated to improving Wisconsin’s business climate, strengthening our neighborhoods, and developing a talented and diverse workforce. Senator Pfaff lives these values every day - in his own community and in his work in the State Legislature. I am confident that he will be a staunch advocate for the best interests of Wisconsin businesses and Wisconsin workers in his role on the WEDC Board of Directors," said Sen. Agard.
“Further, growing up on his family’s dairy farm in Western Wisconsin and later serving as the Secretary-designee for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection has provided Senator Pfaff with a deep appreciation of our rural communities, as well as the knowledge to ensure their prosperity. I know that Senator Pfaff will bring the rural voice of Wisconsin to the WEDC Board and make certain that it is heard and considered in all decisions.”
Pfaff's office sent out a statement from him on the appointment.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the WEDC Board and look forward to supporting and growing Wisconsin’s economy. For Wisconsin’s economy to thrive, we need to ensure our businesses and workforce have the tools they need to succeed. As a state, it’s important that we invest in manufacturing and rebuild our supply chains to lower costs for Wisconsin businesses.”
“Wisconsin is a great place to start and grow a business, and I look forward to continuing that legacy by helping our state’s businesses succeed in a diverse economy.”