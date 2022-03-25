Siegel announces candidacy for La Crosse County Sheriff

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The first candidate has publically announced his bid to become the next sheriff of La Crosse County.
John Siegel cited his 28 years of experience and leadership in law enforcement as some of the reasons behind his decisions to run for sheriff.
He's currently Captain of Investigations with the sheriff's office.
In a statement released by Siegel, it said "he has a strong commitment to and history of partnering and collaborating with the La Crosse community." It went on to say he's dedicated to strengthening those relationships and making the community better and safer every day.
Siegel plans to formally begin his campaign for sheriff on April 7 at two events scheduled for that day.
His announcement comes after Sheriff Jeff Wolf said earlier this week that he wouldn't seek re-election and would retire in January 2023 after 34 years in law enforcement.