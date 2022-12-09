Sinema leaving the Democratic Party and registering as an independent

Weather Alert

.At 9 am, snow, heavy at times, continues along the Minnesota- Wisconsin border north of La Crosse, southeast along I-90/94 into Madison in southcentral Wisconsin. Roads are snow covered and hazardous according to the state transportation department reports. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Wet snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&