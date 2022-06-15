State GOP kicks off 'election integrity' tour in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Republican Party launched a multi-city 'election integrity' tour on Wednesday beginning at the La Crosse County GOP Headquarters in Onalaska.
Republican organizers say the tour is meant to recruit volunteers, poll workers, observers, and voting deputies.
News 19 was not allowed access to Wednesday's event and no comment was given by the La Crosse County GOP.
As for Democrats, State Senator Brad Pfaff commented on the event.
"I think it's extremely important that people feel that the ballot that they cast, they cast in a safe and secure manner and that their vote will count. I think that's extremely important. I think we need to stop playing politics with this issue," said Pfaff.
The tour continued to Madison on Wednesday evening. Republicans plan to travel through cities which leaned Democratic in the 2020 election; including Eau Claire and Milwaukee.