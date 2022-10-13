State Rep. Billings provides email confirmation of paid taxes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - On Thursday, State Rep. Jill Billings provided a confirmation email of paid taxes following raised questions over a June tax warrant filed by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue.
According to the Wisconsin Circuit Court, a tax warrant was filed on June 20, for a missing tax payment from Rep. Billings. The delinquency specified an amount of income tax owed at over $10,000.
On Thursday, a confirmation email was provided to News 19 from the Billings team. It stated the Department of Revenue received a check for the amount owed on October 6. By October 10, the delinquency was satisfied.
In a statement, Billings called the issue a mishap:
"A mistake was made, paperwork was missed, and my income taxes were late. The taxes and fees owed have been paid in full to the Department of Revenue," said the Representative.
The tax delinquency is still active on the Department's website, but an individual employed by the State agency told News 19 this may take several weeks to update. When updated, the tax warrant would show as satisfied in the Wisconsin Circuit Court, according to the La Crosse County Clerk of Courts.