Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly visits La Crosse in final campaign push

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly made a stop at Castaway's on the Island Monday to encourage voters one day ahead of the Supreme Court election.
He was joined by 3rd Congressional District Representative Derrick Van Orden.
Kelly urged those at the rally to get out and vote Tuesday, as he goes toe-to-toe with candidate Janet Protasiewicz in the most expensive court race in the nation's history. The winner of Tuesday's contest will determine majority control of the state's highest court.
Amy Capelli, who was at Monday's event, said in this race upholding the constitution is important to her.
"We have an incredible country and it's our responsibility to look at why our country is what it is," Capelli said. "Anyone who's every studied history knows the value of our constitution."
Kelly, who was making multiple stops around the state on Monday, didn't take questions from the media before leaving for his next campaign visit.
Polls are open at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday. For voters who aren't registered, they can do so at their polling place.
