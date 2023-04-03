Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly visits La Crosse in final campaign push

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County. .Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...Until Friday evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 3:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 PM CDT Monday was 13.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.4 feet on 05/20/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&