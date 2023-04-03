 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

Black River at Black River Falls affecting Jackson County.

.Recent rainfall has led to rises on area rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wild lands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:45 PM CDT Monday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:45 PM CDT Monday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 10.1 feet Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly visits La Crosse in final campaign push

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly made a stop at Castaway's on the Island Monday, ahead of the spring election.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Daniel Kelly made a stop at Castaway's on the Island Monday to encourage voters one day ahead of the Supreme Court election. 

He was joined by 3rd Congressional District Representative Derrick Van Orden. 

Kelly urged those at the rally to get out and vote Tuesday, as he goes toe-to-toe with candidate Janet Protasiewicz in the most expensive court race in the nation's history. The winner of Tuesday's contest will determine majority control of the state's highest court. 

Amy Capelli, who was at Monday's event, said in this race upholding the constitution is important to her. 

"We have an incredible country and it's our responsibility to look at why our country is what it is," Capelli said. "Anyone who's every studied history knows the value of our constitution."

Kelly, who was making multiple stops around the state on Monday, didn't take questions from the media before leaving for his next campaign visit. 

Polls are open at 7 a.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday. For voters who aren't registered, they can do so at their polling place. 

Clerk's office gives recommendations to prepare voters for Election Day

