Swedberg announces candidacy for Houston Co. Sheriff

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - A member of the Houston County Sheriff's Office said he's running to become the next sheriff.
Chief Deputy Brian Swedberg is looking to replace current Sheriff Mark Inglett, who said late last month that he won't seek re-election.
Swedberg has spent the last 31 years in several roles within the sheriff's office. He said he began as a dispatcher and jailer in 1991 and progressed up from there to deputy and Patrol and Civil Lieutenant.
He was promoted to Chief Deputy in 2018.
Swedberg also cited his experience as interim Emergency Manager and Jail Administrator for the sheriff's office and county. He also has received the Minnesota's Director in Emergency Management certificate.
In a statement announcing his campaign, he said his experience and training qualify him for the position.
The statement also said he "would promote accountability, transparency, and be pro-active to all citizens of Houston County."
If more candidates announce a run for sheriff, the primary election, if needed, is on August 9, with the general election on November 8.