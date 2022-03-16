'That's World War III', Rep. Kind opposes no-fly zone over Ukraine

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Representative Ron Kind was in attendance for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's address to Congress on Wednesday morning.
Kind says the Ukrainian leader made a passionate plea to the congressional body. The President invoked key moments from American history to connect the lawmakers to the atrocities occurring in the European nation.
Zelenskyy requested more aid and shared a graphic video for those in attendance. It ended with a phrase, 'Close the sky over Ukraine'.
"If I was President of a nation that had just been illegally invaded by a Russian military, I would be asking for an all hands on deck too...but I think he's clear in understanding, too, that we can't risk a further expansion of this and a potential World War III in the 21st Century," said Kind.
Earlier this month, Rep. Kind joined President Biden on his trip to Superior. The two held conversation about sanctions discussed in London, as well as the possibility of a no-fly zone.
"President Biden understands very well that in order for a no-fly zone to be enforced, it would require US and NATO pilots to be flying that airspace. Which means chance of confrontation with Russian jets is very high," warned Kind.
Following the address, President Biden announced $800 million in military aid.