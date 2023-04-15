Top Trump attorney recused himself from handling Mar-a-Lago case

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Band of Heavy Snow Expected Tonight into Monday Morning...

.A very complex winter storm system impacts the region this
afternoon through Monday morning. Snow develops this afternoon and
increases in intensity overnight along and east of the Mississippi
River where snowfall rates will likely exceed an inch per hour.
Initial snowfall accumulations this afternoon will be tempered by
melting, but as the sun sets and temperatures fall, rapid snow
accumulation is expected. Total snow amounts will vary widely over
short distances, but the highest amounts of 6 to 12 inches should
fall along a north to south band from southwest into central
Wisconsin by Monday morning. Travel tonight and into Monday will
be significant hampered and some roads may be impassable until
plowed.

In addition, strong winds of 35 to 45 mph will further reduce
visibilities during the times of heavier snow and a mix of
freezing rain is possible north of Highway 10 in central Wisconsin
this evening before transitioning to all snow.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Monday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There will be a very tight gradient in
snowfall amounts along the edges of the warning in southeast
Minnesota and far southwest Wisconsin. These areas may only see
a few inches of snow.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

&&

Top Trump attorney recused himself from handling Mar-a-Lago case

Evan Corcoran arrives at the Brooklyn Federal Courthouse on September 20, 2022 in New York City.

 Alex Kent/Getty Images/FILE

Attorney Evan Corcoran recused himself from representing former President Donald Trump in the special counsel investigation related to the Mar-a-Lago documents given that he testified for investigators, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Corcoran's exit, which was first reported by The Washington Post, was an expected development after special counsel Jack Smith's office forced him to testify without the shield of attorney-client privilege in front of the grand jury and prosecutors accused Trump of using his attorney to advance a crime.

Despite recusing himself from the Mar-a-Lago probe weeks ago, Corcoran continues to represent Trump on other matters, including the January 6, 2021, investigation. He appeared in court on behalf of the former president for sealed proceedings related to that part of Smith's probe just days after his testimony in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.

Corcoran could still resume representing Trump in the documents case now that he has testified.

It's not known how valuable the evidence and testimony he provided to the grand jury will be for prosecutors. He testified twice to the grand jury and turned over documents.

Corcoran's own defense attorney declined to comment. Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said Saturday, "These unnamed sources have no idea what's actually going on and are peddling disinformation."

Corcoran had a window into many of the moments in which Trump and his team were responding to the federal government's efforts to get classified documents back.

He first appeared before the grand jury in January but refused to answer questions that would have divulged his advice to Trump and their conversations, citing attorney-client privilege, a source previously told CNN. Prosecutors were then prompted to take the unusual step of fighting in court to force him to respond, and a federal court ruled prior to his reappearance in front of the grand jury in March that he could not withhold information any longer about communications he'd had with Trump leading up to the search.

Prosecutors sought to ask Corcoran about his direct interactions with Trump regarding a May 2022 subpoena for all classified records in the former president's possession, the subsequent search for classified records, and about conversations they'd had when the Trump Organization received a separate subpoena for surveillance video of the club.

Corcoran drafted a statement in June that claimed Trump's team had done a diligent search for boxes and were handing over classified records they found in response to the May subpoena. Then, months later, the FBI found hundreds more pages with classified markings in its search of Mar-a-Lago, a pivotal development in the records mishandling and obstruction of justice probe.

In recent weeks, the grand jury activity, including Corcoran's forced testimony, has made clear that prosecutors are nailing down evidence from scores of sources that could be used in a case against Trump.

The former president has not been charged with any federal crime.

This story has been updated with additional information.

