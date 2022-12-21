 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Prolonged Winter Storm To Bring Whiteout Conditions For
Some...

.Very powdery snow will begin to spread into the region later
today and overnight, accumulating 3 to 6 inches across the entire
area. The snow will taper off Thursday morning, with winds
increasing as the afternoon progresses. The strongest winds will
occur Thursday night through Friday night, with gusts of 40 to 50
mph. This will cause blizzard and whiteout conditions in blowing
and drifting snow, especially west of the Mississippi River.
Therefore, a Blizzard Warning has been issued for that area. Wind
chill values will be from minus 20 to minus 40 from Thursday into
the holiday weekend.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6
inches through Thursday. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph will
cause widespread blowing and drifting snow, with localized
whiteout conditions Thursday night through Friday night.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could
bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Trump paid no federal income tax in his last year as president

Trump team finds two documents with classified markings in a Florida storage unit
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump reported a stunning reversal of fortune during the middle two years of his presidency that led to a considerable tax bill, according to a report from the Joint Committee on Taxation released Tuesday night.

The $1.1 million Trump paid in federal taxes in 2018 and 2019 stand in stark contrast to the $750 he paid in 2017 and $0 in 2020.

Trump's tax bill grew substantially as his income surged in 2018 and 2019, according the report that included details on Trump's tax returns from 2015 to 2020, ahead of the planned release of the returns themselves. For example, Trump reported a $22 million capital gain in 2018 and a $9 million gain in 2019 from asset sales, sending his income into the black following years of enormous losses.

In 2015 and 2016, Trump reported he lost more than $32 million each year. In 2017, Trump said he lost nearly $13 million. But he reported taxable income of $24 million in 2018 and more than $4 million in 2019, giving him a sizeable tax bill.

Trump has leveraged massive losses he accumulated over the years to zero out his tax liabilities, as previously shown by a New York Times investigation. For example, the JCT noted that Trump carried forward $105 million in losses on his 2015 return, $73 million in 2016, $45 million in 2017 and $23 million in 2018.

"It's the 2,000-pound gorilla. ... He still uses the net operating losses" to reduce his tax liability, said Steven M. Rosenthal, senior fellow in the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center at the Urban Institute.

And once again, in 2020, as the pandemic raged on, Trump reported a gigantic loss of nearly $5 million. He paid $0 in federal income taxes that year.

CNN's Jeanne Sahadi contributed to this report.