Tune in Tuesday: La Crosse hosting first of 3rd Dist. Democratic debate series

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Over the next few months, the 3rd Congressional District Democratic Party plans to hold four debates among the five candidates in the running.
Up for grabs: the nomination to contend for the seat held by Rep. Ron Kind since 1997. The 13-term Member of Congress announced last summer he would be leaving the office at the end of his current term.
Each month until August's primary, the four regions that comprise the 3rd District will alternate hosting debates among Rebecca Cooke, Deb McGrath, Brett Knudsen, Dr. Mark Neumann and Sen. Brad Pfaff.
Questions for the La Crosse debate have been submitted by constituents and compiled by the moderator, UW-La Crosse Political Science professor Anthony Chergosky.
The Chair of the La Crosse Democratic Party said a robust debate schedule will help highlight differences not only among the candidates, but also what they hope to offer against their likely Republican opponent come November.
"We have a slate of people -- all of whom are intelligent, interested in the community, want to reach out and work with community members -- all of which provides a more moderate option to the kind of extremity being offered by Derrick Van Orden," said William Garcia.
The debate takes place Tuesday at 6:30 in the Bluffs Room at the UW-La Crosse Student Union. It is free to attend, but the organizers ask in-person attendees register ahead of time.
The debate will also stream live on the La Crosse Democrats website and Facebook page.