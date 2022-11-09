Van Orden claims 3rd Congressional District seat

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Republican Derrick Van Orden will become Wisconsin's next 3rd District Congressman.
Van Orden had about a 12,000 vote lead with 99-percent of precincts in the district reporting over his Democratic opponent Brad Pfaff.
Speaking to supporters Tuesday night at the Cargill Room in downtown La Crosse, he expressed his gratitude for the work they did with the campaign.
"You never get your time back, and within this room, we had thousands and thousands of hours dedicated to this campaign, and Sarah Jane and I are never going to be able to thank you enough, we're just not."
Turning to what he'd do once he gets to Washington, he cited dealing with the economy and government spending. "The priority is to stop the uncontrolled spending that's given us the worst inflation in 40 years, making it impossible or nearly impossible for people to fill up their gas tank and their grocery carts in the same day in the United States of America."
In contrast to what he said on the campaign trail, in apparent victory, Van Orden spoke of representing everyone as Congressman including Democrats and independents. "We have to get back to the place where we represent everyone. It's just baffling to me. When people get into office, they fall into this camp where they only help the people that help them. That's not appropriate."
His campaign early Wednesday morning released the following statement:
"Thank you to the voters of Wisconsin's 3rd district who have given me their support throughout this election. I make a promise to you: I will be the hardest working Congressman you have ever had in this district. I look forward to working with anyone who will put the Mission first, and the Mission is America.
To Senator Pfaff, I look forward to working with you to do great things for the people of this district. You are my State Senator and as long as we can put the people of this district first, we will continue to move Wisconsin Forward.
This election was about gas, groceries and grandkids. Families can't afford the first two, and are worried about the future for the third. I will do everything in my power to fight for our Wisconsin families and build a brighter future for America."
The retired Navy Seal becomes the first Republican to hold the seat since Steve Gundersen back in 1997.
Van Orden succeeds Congressman Ron Kind who announced his retirement from the office in August. Van Orden narrowly lost to Rep. Ron Kind (D) in 2020, who has held the position since 1997.
Pfaff didn't speak to the media Tuesday evening. He's scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. at the La Crosse County Democratic Party office in La Crosse to discuss the results from Tuesday.
