Van Orden critical of policies that he says are driving prices up

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW)- Republican Third Congressional Candidate Derrick Van Orden held a news conference in Holmen Thursday morning to voice his concerns on Democratic policies that he believes are negatively affecting inflation and energy costs.
Van Orden stated that the spike in prices are putting American families in a position of choosing a common necessity over another.
"We're facing record inflation right now. The Consumer Price Index raised by 7.9% last year-that's the highest rate in forty years." Van Orden said. "People are having to choose between filling up their gas tank and their grocery cart. In the United States of America and that is completely unacceptable."
Van Orden also gave three community members a chance to share how inflation and energy costs has affected their lives.
One mother said she has had to budget out her gas and grocery expenses tremendously with the current prices.
Mary Carney said that she has never seen prices rise so high in such a short time and it has been affecting her usual lifestyle.
"I now have to pick and choose to go to multiple stores for different items so I can get the best deal," she said. "It has really impacted my gas usage. I am not able to see my family and friends as much as I used to."
Van Orden was also accompanied by a career farmer and truck driver who both said that the current energy prices have been detrimental not only to them, but other local businesses.
With the American families and people in the workforce struggling to keep up with the rising prices, Van Orden believes it is time for stronger leadership in Congress.
"We have to make sure there is a change in leadership in the House of Representatives in 2022. That is the brake pedal that the Founding Fathers built into our country."