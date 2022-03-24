Van Orden critical of policies that he says are driving prices up

Weather Alert

...The Flood Watch continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse zones. For the Black River...including Neillsville, Black River Falls, Galesville...flooding is possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Residents and those with interests near the river should monitor rising water levels and be prepared for possible flood warnings. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. && ...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO LATE SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding is possible. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...From Friday evening to late Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 8.5 feet. - Forecast...Flood stage may be reached late tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&