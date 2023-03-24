Van Orden introduces pair of bills to assist veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WXOW) - Representative Derrick Van Orden introduced two bills, the EMPLOY VETS Act and the Protect Military Dependents (PMD) Act, in Congress this week.
The Third District Congressman, who served two decades as a Navy SEAL, says the PMD Act would protect dependents of service members from bearing the financial responsibility of education assistance if their service member were to lose that benefit.
"Sometimes people don't complete their military service," said Van Orden, "But when you don't meet the conditions of what you're giving them, you personally should be responsible, not the child."
The Ensure Military Personnel Learn Opportunities Yielding Vocations that Employ Transitioning Servicemembers Act, or EMPLOY VETS Act, would help active duty service members find work. Van Orden calls the two-page bill a "no brainer".
"It allows the Department of Labor folks, from the States, to interact with our veterans during the Transitional Assistance Program (T.A.P.), so that they can hopefully be employed immediately following being in the military," said Van Orden.
The full texts of each bill can be found here.