Voters highlight their key issues in this election cycle

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Voters have a lot of issues to weigh out when they cast their ballots on Tuesday and in November.
A majority of the people News 19 spoke with at both Riverfest and the La Crosse Interstate Fair say inflation is making an impact in their day-to-day life.
"It's important to get the gas and groceries under control," said Allen Benusa.
Others highlighted different problems like the environment, abortion access, and segregation.
"There's a lot of segregation still," said Bradley Quimbley. "I'm from bigger cities, and I just want to see more people pull together and not so segregated."
UW-La Crosse Political Science Professor Anthony Chergosky, PhD sees abortion access and the overturning of Roe v. Wade as a defining issue in these elections.
"I think the parties are really talking past each other in the sense that the Republicans want to focus on the economy," said Chergosky. "Democrats want to focus on Roe vs. Wade and abortion, and that's because the political parties view that strategy as the best way to win elections."
Chergosky believes that these issues play into the political divide and close races that are seen in places like the Coulee Region.
"We have nasty politics here in Wisconsin. That's just the reality and that's what happens when we have a very strong set of Republicans on one side and a strong set of Democrats on the other side," said Chergosky.
Fixing the division between these two parties won't happen overnight but for voter and veteran Wayne Lura, he says it's vital to try.
"A lot of healing has to take place... That's important. Get the spirit back of being a Wisconsinite," said Lura.