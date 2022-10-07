WATCH: 96th Assemby debate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The two candidates for the 96th Assembly met recently to debate the issues important to voters in the Western Wisconsin district.
Incumbent Republican Representative Loren Oldenburg of Viroqua was first elected to the state assembly in 2018. He is also a diary farmer.
His Democratic challenger, Jayne Swiggum, is a registered nurse who lives in the Gays Mills area.
Both answered questions from a media panel on topics ranging from bi-partisanship, abortion, child care, healthcare, farming, and education.
Watch the entire debate here.
The 96th Assembly District is made up of Crawford, most of Vernon, and a portion of Monroe counties.
Between now and election day, WXOW will feature more debates between state assembly candidates here on our website.