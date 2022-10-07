 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 to 30 degrees
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Iowa,
southeast Minnesota and central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

WATCH: 96th Assemby debate

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The two candidates for the 96th Assembly met recently to debate the issues important to voters in the Western Wisconsin district. 

Incumbent Republican Representative Loren Oldenburg of Viroqua was first elected to the state assembly in 2018. He is also a diary farmer.

His Democratic challenger, Jayne Swiggum, is a registered nurse who lives in the Gays Mills area. 

Both answered questions from a media panel on topics ranging from bi-partisanship, abortion, child care, healthcare, farming, and education. 

Watch the entire debate here. 

The 96th Assembly District is made up of Crawford, most of Vernon, and a portion of Monroe counties. 

Between now and election day, WXOW will feature more debates between state assembly candidates here on our website.  