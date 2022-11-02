WATCH: ABC News Political Director talks Senate, Governor races on Midday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - During Midday on Wednesday, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein discussed the latest in key Wisconsin elections six days before the midterms.

When it comes to the race between Republican Senator Ron Johnson and Democratic challenger Mandela Barnes, Klein finds a close race, landing in the national spotlight, unsurprising.

"This is a doozy of a campaign, a very expensive campaign, and I think it was always going to be a close one because Wisconsin is Wisconsin," said Klein.

According to filings with the Federal Election Commission, the Barnes Campaign has raised $35 million compared to Johnson's $31 million.

As for the Governor's race, Klein explains why there would be a national interest in a state election.

"You have people that in many cases deny the legitimacy of the last election, who could be in charge of overseeing the next one...," said Klein, "So I think the stakes could not be higher at the statewide level."

In 2020, Governor Tony Evers certified President Joe Biden's victory over Former President Donald Trump, signaling trust in the election process. Trump has since endorsed Michels while repeatedly attempting to challenge the results. On Michels' campaign website, the candidate calls the election process a "mess" and pledges to fix it.