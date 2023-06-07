What to watch for in CNN’s town hall with Mike Pence

Weather Alert

...Elevated fire weather conditions this afternoon over central and southwestern Wisconsin... The combination of drying fuels and low humidity values will cause any fires to become difficult to control this afternoon. Relative humidity values should fall into the upper teens to low 20 percent range with northeast winds around 10 mph, gusting to 15 mph. Many areas have struggled to see appreciable rainfall over the last few weeks and a widespread 2 to 3 inch rainfall deficit has developed over the last month. Fuels are drying out quickly and will be easy to ignite and sustain fire growth. Similar conditions are possible on Thursday, though winds look to be lighter. Those with outdoor plans should exercise caution if working with fires and heed any local burn bans.