What you need to know for Tuesday's Spring Election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There are some things you should know before going to the polls on Tuesday.
In La Crosse and Onalaska, for example, changes in district lines have affected where voters cast their ballots.
Clerks ask voters to confirm they know their polling location before heading out to the polls.
There are a couple of ways to do that. The first is to go to MyVoteWI.gov and enter your address into the Find My Polling Place section.
If you're a La Crosse County resident, below is a list of polling places for the county. Any Wisconsin resident can go to MyVoteWI.gov and find their polling location through the website.
Once you get to the polls, here's what you can expect.
What you'll need for identification.
Your absentee ballot must be returned by Election Day in order to be counted. Election officials at your polling place will insert your absentee ballot into the tabulator to be counted. If you haven’t mailed your ballot back to the Clerk’s Office yet, you can take your absentee ballot sealed inside your completed absentee envelope to your polling place on Tuesday. No one but you can return your absentee ballot. You can track the status of your absentee ballot under the Track My Ballot section on the MyVote Wisconsin website.
