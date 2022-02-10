White House records obtained so far by January 6 committee show no record of calls to and from Trump during riot

Then-President Donald Trump arrives at the "Stop The Steal" Rally on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. White House call records now in possession of congressional investigators do not reflect calls made to or from then-President Donald Trump as the violence unfolded on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, leaving them with gaps so far in their understanding of what transpired that day, three sources familiar with the House investigation into the insurrection tell CNN.