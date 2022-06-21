 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.

* WHERE...Portions of central, southwest and west central
Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Wisconsin Elections Commission holds media briefing ahead of August Primary

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission hosted a virtual media briefing on Tuesday afternoon to discuss preparations for the August Primary.

People voting

The administration has been the target of controversy amid claims of issues with the 2020 Election.

Since then, Republican Party members have been training poll workers and observers for future elections. During Tuesday's briefing, the commission said it supports this effort.

"I think it's great that people want to be involved in elections here in the state of Wisconsin," WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said. "We really pride ourselves on being able to answer those questions when they come into us from people that might have questions or concerns at the polling place."

Wolfe said confidence in the election process remains a top priority for the WEC.

"Confidence in the election process, ensuring that people have the information they need to understand elections..." Wolfe continued. "That continues to be something I really am focusing on. I don't think it's necessarily new to this election but we are working on a lot of things to get information out to the public."

Wolfe said voting machines are tested publicly in each municipality to ensure votes are being counted correctly. 

