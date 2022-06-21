Wisconsin Elections Commission holds media briefing ahead of August Primary

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission hosted a virtual media briefing on Tuesday afternoon to discuss preparations for the August Primary.
The administration has been the target of controversy amid claims of issues with the 2020 Election.
Since then, Republican Party members have been training poll workers and observers for future elections. During Tuesday's briefing, the commission said it supports this effort.
"I think it's great that people want to be involved in elections here in the state of Wisconsin," WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe said. "We really pride ourselves on being able to answer those questions when they come into us from people that might have questions or concerns at the polling place."
Wolfe said confidence in the election process remains a top priority for the WEC.
"Confidence in the election process, ensuring that people have the information they need to understand elections..." Wolfe continued. "That continues to be something I really am focusing on. I don't think it's necessarily new to this election but we are working on a lot of things to get information out to the public."
Wolfe said voting machines are tested publicly in each municipality to ensure votes are being counted correctly.