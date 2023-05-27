Ponies on Parade at WPOAC Show

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - Young riders exhibited their love for horses in the Wisconsin Pony of Americas (WPOAC) Showcase.
Riders of all ages traveled to West Salem to compete in over 160 events throughout the weekend.
The WPOAC Queen, Emma Kessler, says that showcasing ponies gives young riders the opportunity to learn new skills.
"You definitely learn a lot of lessons, life and horse lessons, and you get that sense of community while also learning new things," said Kessler. "It's definitely opened my eyes to what we can do and possibilities in the future."
Hundreds of participants filled the La Crosse Interstate Fairgrounds to watch the competition. While the pony show was the main event of the weekend, the WPOAC Princess, Brooklynn Trzebiatowski, says it is the other riders that make showing horses enjoyable.
"All the people are so nice, and the POA is a really friendly breed, so there's something for everybody here," said Trzebiatowski.
Participants from all parts of Wisconsin will continue showing their horses throughout the Memorial Day weekend. The events begin at 7:00 a.m. and conclude late in the evening each day.
Over the years, WPOAC has grown to more than 100 members and now hosts five to six two day shows each year. Members are active in state and national leadership positions and are highly ranked in the national standings.
WPOAC has two more pony shows for this summer, one in June and the other in August both in Oshkosh.