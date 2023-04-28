Portion of Highway 35 to remain closed as derailment cleanup continues

DE SOTO, Wis. (WXOW) - It may be a while before traffic resumes on a portion of Highway 35 in the area of a train derailment on Thursday.

Late Thursday evening, the Crawford County Emergency Management Office provided an update on the Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) locomotives and cars that left the tracks between De Soto and the Highway 82 bridge early Thursday afternoon.

Two of the three engines and as many as 20 freight cars derailed around 12:15 p.m. Several of the cars ended up in the Mississippi River.

Four BNSF employees were taken to area hospitals by ambulance after the derailment.

Since the derailment, multiple local and state agencies including a HazMat unit came to the site to assess the danger the hazardous materials posed to people and the environment. According to the emergency management office, part of the cargo included lithium-ion batteries, oxygen containers, and paint.

They said as a precautionary measure, the portion of Highway 35 parallel to the derailment was closed until the clean up of the site is complete.

Crawford County said there isn't any estimate when the highway would reopen.

Authorities have suggested the following detour route: STH 56 in Genoa to Viroqua to STH 27 south to STH 171 in Crawford Co.

Signs will help guide drivers through the detour.

As of Thursday night, Crawford County said the cause of the derailment is not known. The statement said, "There is currently no harm to the community or environment, but De Soto Fire Department is working closely with BNSF staff throughout this clean-up process to prepare for any unknown. HazMat teams on location have contained all hazardous materials. They are actively mitigating any new hazards that may arise."

Crawford County Emergency Management asked that people stay away from the site and follow any detours and safety precautions issued by the department.

Crawford County Emergency Management Director James Hackett called the response by the volunteer departments "nothing short of amazing." He cited the fact that "all entities worked as one team to come up with the safest solution to combat this large issue."