Portion of Monitor St. closing for week for utility work

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A part of Monitor Street in La Crosse is closing to thru traffic beginning on Tuesday, July 12 for utility work.
The closed section runs from Avon Street to Lang Drive.
The city's Utilities Department said that work is getting done on to attach a new storm lift station to the existing system.
The work is expected to take until Tuesday, July 19.
During the closure, the city plans to place detour signs to re-route traffic around the work zone.
Access to businesses will remain open during the work.