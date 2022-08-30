Portion of South Avenue in La Crosse closing Sept. 10-11

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A section of South Avenue by Gundersen Health System is closing the weekend of September 10-11 to allow for work to be done on one of its buildings.
The portion from 7th Street to Green Bay Street will close to all traffic on that Saturday and Sunday.
Crews are working on the roof of one of Gundersen's buildings on those days.
The city plans to have signs helping detour traffic around the closed section during that time.
The work is expected to be finished by the end of the day on September 11.