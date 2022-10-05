Portions of Houston, NE Iowa counties receiving high-speed internet

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Part of a $22 million USDA Rural Development loan and grant program is helping provide high-speed internet to a portion of Northeast Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota.
USDA Rural Development State Director Colleen Landkamer said the department is giving $11.4 million in a loan/grant combination to Spring Grove Communications.
The company plans to use the funds to connect 983 people, 42 businesses, and 122 farms to high-speed internet in Houston County in Minnesota, and Allamakee and Winneshiek counties in Iowa.
"Access to reliable high-speed internet is vital for the continued growth of rural Minnesota." Landkamer said. "It acts as a catalyst for rural prosperity by opening opportunities that allow businesses to expand employment in their communities, schools to expand learning resources, healthcare facilities to expand care services and the list goes on. All of these opportunities strengthen a community's ability to compete in a global economy."