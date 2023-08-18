Portland Prairie 4-H club celebrates 100 years

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) - A remarkable milestone has been reached as the Portland Prairie 4H Club marks its 100th anniversary this year.
Established in 1923 by Gladys Lapham, the club has been a cornerstone of community engagement, education, and personal development for generations of young individuals.
Members of the club take on different projects that they are then responsible for.
Miranda Schroeder is the president of the Portland Prairie 4-H Club and she says that one of the reasons she really enjoys 4-H is the wide variety of skills that can be learned.
"You can apply almost anything with 4-H. I know a lot of people that do photography. I've done photography in the past and this year. There's aerospace and there's different crafts you can do. It's all kind of up to you and what your interests are."
This particular 4-H club has members that are 2nd, 3rd, and even 4th generation members.
For more information on 4-H and how to get involved you can go to 4-H.org.