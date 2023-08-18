 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air Quality
Advisory which remains in effect until 6 AM CDT Monday. This advisory
affects the entire state of Wisconsin.

Canadian wildfire smoke, although less dense and delayed in arrival, is
moving into the state from the northwest Thursday and will travel
south southeast tonight into Friday morning. The PM2.5 air quality
index (AQI) could still reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
(USG) level on Friday. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion. The
best chance for USG AQI PM2.5 will reside across western Wisconsin on
Friday as high pressure moves over the state and limits atmospheric
mixing.

Over the weekend, the ozone AQI could reach the USG level due to
favorable weather conditions alongside the presence of wildfire
smoke. On both Saturday and Sunday, USG AQI ozone concentrations
could develop. Remember, ozone concentrations are typically maximized
during the afternoon or evening before decreasing overnight into the
next morning.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Portland Prairie 4-H club celebrates 100 years

  • Updated
  • 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. (WXOW) -  A remarkable milestone has been reached as the Portland Prairie 4H Club marks its 100th anniversary this year.

Portland Prairie 4-H club celebrates 100 years

Established in 1923 by Gladys Lapham, the club has been a cornerstone of community engagement, education, and personal development for generations of young individuals.

Members of the club take on different projects that they are then responsible for.

Miranda Schroeder is the president of the Portland Prairie 4-H Club and she says that one of the reasons she really enjoys 4-H is the wide variety of skills that can be learned.

"You can apply almost anything with 4-H. I know a lot of people that do photography. I've done photography in the past and this year. There's aerospace and there's different crafts you can do. It's all kind of up to you and what your interests are."

This particular 4-H club has members that are 2nd, 3rd, and even 4th generation members.

For more information on 4-H and how to get involved you can go to 4-H.org.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you