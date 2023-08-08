 Skip to main content
Potential for new public safety facility in Winona

  • Updated
WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) – A public meeting was held in Winona Tuesday to discuss the possibility of a new public safety building.

The Winona Board of County Commissioners discussed several items Tuesday morning, but the one that has grabbed a lot of attention being the new public safety facility.

Officials said the current facility which holds both the City of Winona Police Dept. and Winona County Sheriffs Office is aging.

“It needs a lot of work. Obviously it is a 24/7 building,” Winona County Sheriff Ron Ganrude said. “We have been approached by the City of Winona and the Winona Police Department. They need more space. There is adequate space for my needs and the Sheriff's Department and we'll have more once the new jail opens up. But the building is still old"

Winona County Administrator Maureen Holte said she has been working to find the best way to inform the county commissioners on this subject.

“We have a building that's aging,” she said. “It needs maintenance to be done and I'm trying to assure that the county has all the information to evaluate whether they should invest in this old building or should they partner with the city. Bottom line is how do we best spend the tax payers money?"

During Tuesday’s meeting, no one showed up to speak against a new public safety location. However, a public hearing was held last year where 68 people spoke against the proposal.

No decisions were made Tuesday, but the board will meet again on August 22nd at 5:00 p.m. in the Winona County Board Room to discuss financial details with the contractor BKV.

