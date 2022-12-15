Power restored to most after outages in the area

UPDATE 5:45 p.m.: About 124 customers remain without power in the greater La Crosse area after weather affected lines according to Xcel Energy.

UPDATE: 11:05 a.m.: Approximately 657 customers are without power in the area.

Fewer than three dozen are in the city of La Crosse.

UPDATE: 10:15 a.m.: Just over 1,000 customers remain without power in the region according to Xcel Energy's Outage Map.

Approximately 116 of those are in La Crosse.

No word yet on the exact cause of the outages.

UPDATE: 8:45 a.m.: Xcel is reporting that the number of customers without power is now down to approximately 1,554 customers in the region.

The number in the immediate La Crosse area is now under 160 customers.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Several thousand people in the area are without power on Thursday morning.

Xcel Energy reports on its outage map numerous outages that are affecting more than 6,700 customers in a region around La Crosse.

The majority of those are in the immediate City of La Crosse area in the vicinity of another power outage on Tuesday.

MiEnergy in Minnesota is reporting only about two dozen in a small part of Winona County according to its outage map.

Thousands are also without power in north-central and south-central Wisconsin as well.