Power saving tips for hot weather

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee Region has seen a string of warm days lately.

The heat might make you want to crank the air conditioning, but that can get expensive.

Officials with Dairyland Power Cooperative say there are ways to stay cool and conserve energy.

"Turn off or reduce non-essential appliances," Director of Systems Operations at Dairyland Power Cooperative Greg Flege said. "Also adjust the settings of your thermostat up to reduce air conditioning load."

Flege said Dairyland now has a new command and control center to help them provide energy to areas that need it most. He said it also helps prevent mass power outages.