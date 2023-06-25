Practicing for emergencies part of Amateur Radio Field Day in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis (WXOW) - The Riverland Amateur Radio Club held it's annual field day at Glen Fox Park in Onalaska.
The annual event is part practice for emergencies and part contest allowing for amateur radio operations to use their equipment remotely before an emergency strikes.
Drew Neeve, President of the Riverland Amateur Radio Club said that a location like Glen Fox Park is fitting for a amateur radio event.
"This is a time that we come out and practice that every year. So, it's a portable location we're using emergency power. This station has been running on solar power and batteries all day and night."
Neeve expressed that if you are interested in joining or becoming and amateur radio operator, or would like to attend a meeting you can visit the Riverland Amateur Radio Club website RARC.QTH.com