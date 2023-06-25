 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Practicing for emergencies part of Amateur Radio Field Day in Onalaska

  • Updated
  • 0
Riverland Amateur Radio Logo

Riverland Amateur Radio Field Day is an annual event.

ONALASKA, Wis (WXOW) - The Riverland Amateur Radio Club held it's annual field day at Glen Fox Park in Onalaska.

The annual event is part practice for emergencies and part contest allowing for amateur radio operations to use their equipment remotely before an emergency strikes.

Drew Neeve, President of the Riverland Amateur Radio Club said that a location like Glen Fox Park is fitting for a amateur radio event.

"This is a time that we come out and practice that every year. So, it's a portable location we're using emergency power. This station has been running on solar power and batteries all day and night."

Neeve expressed that if you are interested in joining or becoming and amateur radio operator, or would like to attend a meeting you can visit the Riverland Amateur Radio Club website RARC.QTH.com

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you