Prairie du Chien breaks ground on housing project

PRAIRE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - In an effort to bring new employees to local businesses, the City of Prairie du Chien has teamed up with Couleecap to create four new homes that will become available to income eligible families.
Couleecap has helped with similar projects in the Coulee Region and has raised tens of thousands of dollars for this project since discussions with the city began a year and a half ago. Executive Director Hetti Brown said that the long-term benefits of owning a home can be alluring to a young family.
“When families realize the dream of home ownership, they have an opportunity to earn wealth and equity over years that can be passed down from generation to generation," Brown said. "Home ownership is one of the most powerful tools that we use to help fight poverty in the region.”
To be eligible, prospective buyers must make no more than 80-percent of the Crawford County income, or around $54,000/year for a family of four.
Couleecap will also provide financial counseling and down payment/closing cost assistance to buyers that need help finalizing a deal for the homes.
As for Prairie du Chien, City Administrator Chad Abram said that many people drive in from the surrounding area for work, but he hopes that people will decide to settle the Prairie and join the local workforce.
“We have jobs," Abram said. "We just need housing and this is the first step. We would like more to come to Prairie du Chien. The last housing study in 2018 showed over 3,000 people commute to this area. If more people come and live in Prairie du Chien, it also helps with the taxes for the school district. It helps with the city.”
The homes that broke ground on Tuesday will be built by Top Notch Construction. Abram adds that an apartment complex is also being built in the city, and more projects could be in the works soon.