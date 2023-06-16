Prairie du Chien celebrating 350 years of exploration

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - The city of Prairie du Chien is celebrating the 350th anniversary of the Marquette and Joliet expedition this weekend.
Back in the late 1600s, the pair voyaged from the Great Lakes to the Gulf of Mexico. One of the places they passed through is now Prairie du Chien.
The celebration includes Native American dancing, a voyager encampment, and vendors.
People can attend historical tours and a reenactment of the expedition Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.
Tammy Katzung, the Director of the Prairie du Chien Main Street program said that the event will bring people from near and far.
"There is a regular crowd that usually does come to rendezvous every year," she said. "This is there 47th year. But we reached out much farther we're trying to go all the states surrounding us-Minnesota, Illinois, Iowa."
Director of Driftless Development Carol Roth said that coming to Prairie du Chien this weekend will offer a unique experience. "We live in such a great place," Roth said. "This place is so beautiful. And to be able to celebrate
something this historic in these beautiful surroundings. I think its just an opportunity that they could not experience anyplace else in the country."
The 350th anniversary event concludes Sunday with a beard contest, live music, and a parade.