Prairie du Chien High School students help community recover from flood damages

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW)- After Prairie du Chien experienced major flooding, the third worst in the city's history, comes the task of cleaning up and assessing the damages.
Wednesday morning around 180 Prairie du Chien High School students and volunteers assisted in a city-wide clean up throughout the day.
The students helped prepare the city for hazardous flood levels in late April, and Prairie du Chien residents like Brian Nichols have taken notice.
"We are extremely grateful for their efforts first of all in helping us prevent flood water from entering our homes, and secondly the efforts with the students helping us clean up. You know this is a major clean up that would have taken us residents days, weeks, months to get everything back in order," Nichols said.
Students focused on cleaning areas on St. Feriole Island and residential homes along Main Street.
Recovering the estimated 30,000 sandbags as well as debris that was caused by the flood.
Sophomore Rita Achembach said it brings a sense of fulfillment helping her neighbors.
"It makes us all feel good I say and just know we're helping someone out that can't do it," Achembach said.
City Administrator Chad Abram said the damages to the city are estimated to be around $600,000. But said the response was well executed.
"We were really prepared this year and I think in the future you always learn from these things there are a couple things we might do differently as far as getting the sandbag filled," Abram said "But overall, it worked out great."
Abram said sandbags that are contaminated will be moved to a private landfill. The others will be used for a sand and salt mix for the roads when winter comes.