Prairie du Chien man arrested on child porn, drug charges

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - A Prairie du Chien man is facing charges of drug trafficking and possessing child pornography.
The Crawford County Sheriff's Office said that on Monday, officers searched a hotel room at the Motel 6 in Prairie du Chien.
They'd been investigating Joshua Moeck for the past several months according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
The search turned up methamphetamines, illicit steroids, and numerous electronic devices. Also found were items that indicated the selling of drugs.
Moeck was taken to the Crawford County Jail and booked on 54 counts of possession of child pornography. Other arrest charges included conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine and possession of methamphetamine.
The sheriff's office said that as the investigation proceeded, they uncovered more names connected to drugs or drug dealing. The sheriff's office said that more arrests are possible.
Moeck is awaiting a court appearance in Crawford County.