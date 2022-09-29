Prairie du Chien man continues family tradition of carving wooden duck decoys

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Valley Fish and Cheese is a spot that will likely catch your eye while driving through Prairie du Chien.
The store has an assortment of tasty and somewhat unusual snacks like smoked catfish, pickled bluegills and snapping turtle jerky.
Owner of Valley Fish and Cheese, Mike Valley, is busy with much more than catching and selling fresh food. He is continuing a family tradition of carving wooden duck decoys.
"My father carved literally tens of thousands of decoys," Valley said. "My grandfather carved back in the 30's, 40's and up to 50's."
Mike's ducks are not the typical plastic birds you throw in the Mississippi River on your next hunting trip. His work is rare, collectable and can cost a pretty penny.
"I don't use patterns. It is all freehand. So, every single one of my decoys is different," Mike continued. "One's head might be down feeding, one's sleeping, they are all different. They look like a true flock of ducks."
These wooden duck decoys have become rare because they are harder to haul around than their plastic counterparts. Years ago, people threw away or even burnt their old wooden decoys. Now, Mike says those same discarded decoys could have been worth $5,000.
When Mike is not carving or running his store, he tries to get out on the water and enjoy the fruits of his labor.
"Anybody can go out and buy a couple hundred dollars worth of plastic decoys, but to actually make it yourself and hunt over it yourself is pretty neat," Valley said.
Mike said his busiest day of the year at the shop is Oct. 1, opening day of duck hunting in our region. Still, he is trying to take some time off and go duck hunting.