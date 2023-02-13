Prairie du Chien man has brief standoff with police after domestic incident

La Crosse, Wis. (WXOW) - One man is arrested after a domestic incident on Monday night which required several La Crosse police units to respond.
It happened around 7:30 in the 4100 block of Mormon Coulee Road as police tried to take 42-year-old Peter Green of Prairie du Chien into custody.
Green refused to leave his car which forced officers to secure the area.
Police eventually convinced Green to get out of the vehicle without incident.
He was arrested and taken to La Crosse County Jail on charges of Felony Bail Jumping, Resisting/Obstructing an Officer, and Disorderly Conduct. He's held without bond pending a court appearance.