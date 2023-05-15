Prairie du Chien plans May 17 community cleanup day

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Now that the Mississippi River has risen and mostly receded from recent flooding, the cleanup process is underway.
To help with those efforts, there's a city-wide cleanup day set for Wednesday, May 17 for those people affected by the floods.
The people getting help have called 211 to get on the list of places slated for cleanup assistance. People in the city can still call 211 for assistance if needed.
According to a release from the city, it is a community coming together to help one another. Students and staff from Prairie du Chien High School, city and county employees, and volunteers are working throughout Wednesday with cleanup efforts.
The release said that if people have sandbags to dispose of, they ask that you do so at the city parking lot behind the radio station. Cut open the bag, dump the sand in the pile, and throw away the sandbag in the trashcan.
There's also an update on continued street closures from the flooding.
North Main Street is closed from Pine Street to McLeod Street, Washington Street from North Main Street to St. Feriole Island, and portions of St. Feriole Island remain closed as of Monday afternoon.
The Mississippi River dropped below flood stage at Prairie du Chien earlier on Monday.