Prairie View Elementary celebrates National Chili Day with a farm to school meal

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) -- Prairie View Elementary students took part in a state-wide event to celebrate and learn about farm to school meals.
In an effort to educate students about the importance of nutritious meals, schools across Wisconsin took part in National Chili Day.
The chili lunch was made from fresh vegetables grown locally and the meat in the chili was raised by a Holmen senior.
"I am able to raise an animal for a year-and-a-half and then directly see that animals impact on somebody in my grade or somebody younger," Senior Avery Bailey said. "To see them be able to enjoy a fresh meal that is the freshest it will be."
Bailey said it's "rewarding" to see her classmates learn the importance of knowing where their food comes from.
Director of Nutrition Services Michael Gasper agreed with the sentiment and said that he has seen changes in the district.
"You see a lot of kids who have never had a vegetable because maybe their parents don't like vegetables," Gasper said. "I think it's really important to bring that to them here - get them used to eating those vegetables so they can develop healthy eating habits down the road."
The chili lunch started half a decade ago in the Coulee Region with the La Crosse County Farm2School program.