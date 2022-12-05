Prairie View Elementary highly rated among La Crosse County schools

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Out of all the many schools in La Crosse County, some have gotten the highest rating possible.
According to the state's report card rankings, Prairie View Elementary in Holmen is one of a handful of facilities in the county to be given a 5-star rating with a score of 83.3 out of 100. The requirement to receive that honor is 83.0.
The district's Executive Director of Instructional Services, Kim Edwards, attributes that to virtually everyone involved with the town's schools.
"It's definitely a team effort," Edwards said. "Not only do we have a wonderfully supportive community, we have a great district filled with really hard working students. Families that come to the table for us and a really dedicated staff."
Holmen is the second rated district in La Crosse County, only trailing West Salem. Beyond the praise by the state, the school was only one of 297 to receive a Blue Ribbon Award by the U.S. Department of Education this year. The awards are given to schools who are either excelling in academics or improving.
Members of Prairie View attended the award ceremony in Washington, D.C. last month. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona was supposed to be there, but wasn't able to attend.
Fifth grade teacher Tracy Abbott says that the students tend to be consistent, but educators are always on their toes to keep up with the latest trends.
“I feel like every year is different depending upon the kids and what they need to be successful," Abbott said. "Really taking the best practices of teaching and how we know what teaching is and what it looks like to be the best tat we can be. Implementing that in our classrooms every day is important.”
Other 5-star schools in the area include Southern Bluffs Elementary (84.1), Viroqua Area Montessori (83.7) and Arcadia Middle School (83.8).