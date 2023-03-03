Preliminary hearing in case of daycare child neglect

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - A preliminary hearing on Friday for Heather Reed, the Bangor woman facing a felony charge of neglecting a child with a consequence of great bodily harm.
The charge stemming from an October incident where an infant was injured while under her supervision according to the criminal complaint against her. Reed was running an unlicensed day care out of her Bangor home at the time authorities said in the complaint.
According to the criminal complaint, an infant being cared for by Reed was found to have multiple fractures including injuries to the legs, skull and one rib. Doctors discovered the injuries after the baby was brought in due to a swollen leg. Investigators were brought in for what looked like child abuse. The case ultimately led to daycare provider Reed.
It was also discovered at that time that Ms. Reed was not licensed. A visit to her home/business revealed small children in her care, exceeding the legal limit even if she had been licensed.
"It's not alleged as intentional so much as neglectful," said Judge Gloria Doyle near the conclusion of the preliminary hearing, "There were children in a home with one care provider which in of itself is a level of negligence that's against the law."
When it was decided the case would move forward, Reed's attorney entered a "not guilty" plea.
Reed's next court date is set for April 20. She is free on a $1,000 signature bond.