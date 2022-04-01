Premiere weekend for LCT's Vagina Monologues

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - The La Crosse Community Theater begins it's run of Eve Ensler's award winning production of The Vagina Monologues. The play is an adaption of Ensler's one-woman show, allowing numerous actors the opportunity to deliver a collection of empowered voices.
"Women of all stations, all breeds, all races, can have sexual issues," actor Denise Christy said. "Talking about them in a safe space is a good thing."
The play is being performed at the Weber Center in the Veterans Studio Theater space, bringing the actors and audience closer together.
"There are hilarious moments in the show so it's entertaining," said actor Avalon Dziak. "But then there's also the level of education and an awareness that comes with it."
The show opens this weekend including a Sunday matinee. It continues the next two weekends. For all times and ticket information, contact La Crosse Community Theater at 608-784-9292.