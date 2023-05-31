 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory FOR Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Due to meteorological conditions conducive to ozone production, the
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children,
older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov.

Preparations underway for the WIAA State Track & Field tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

Wednesday morning volunteers and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UW-L) Grounds Crew worked to set the stage for the WIAA State Track & Field tournament beginning Friday.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Wednesday morning volunteers and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UW-L) Grounds Crew worked to set the stage for the WIAA State Track & Field tournament beginning Friday.

Crews brought out the high jump and pole vault pit and also prepared throwing venues. Ground Services Manager Tony Meidl said the work prepping for the meet starts weeks in advance.

Jump Pit

"We start mulching, trimming shrubs, watering plants, getting our annual plants in and a lot of preparation goes into the turf for the throwing venues," Meidl said.

WIAA Track & Field Championship Coordinator Josh Buchholtz said other staff preparations start long before the two days of the competition.

Stadium

"I believe we had a meeting with over 30 entities at it and everybody from campus police all the way to our custodial staff-all important players to make sure this goes off without a hitch," Buchholtz said.

This year the new Fieldhouse will be utilized for coaches and athletes during the competition.

If a storm were to occur the high jump and pole vaulting events would be moved inside the fieldhouse.

The WIAA State Track and Field Championships begin Friday morning. 

What to expect when coming to UW-La Crosse for the state track meet

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you