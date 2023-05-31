Preparations underway for the WIAA State Track & Field tournament

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Wednesday morning volunteers and the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (UW-L) Grounds Crew worked to set the stage for the WIAA State Track & Field tournament beginning Friday.
Crews brought out the high jump and pole vault pit and also prepared throwing venues. Ground Services Manager Tony Meidl said the work prepping for the meet starts weeks in advance.
"We start mulching, trimming shrubs, watering plants, getting our annual plants in and a lot of preparation goes into the turf for the throwing venues," Meidl said.
WIAA Track & Field Championship Coordinator Josh Buchholtz said other staff preparations start long before the two days of the competition.
"I believe we had a meeting with over 30 entities at it and everybody from campus police all the way to our custodial staff-all important players to make sure this goes off without a hitch," Buchholtz said.
This year the new Fieldhouse will be utilized for coaches and athletes during the competition.
If a storm were to occur the high jump and pole vaulting events would be moved inside the fieldhouse.
The WIAA State Track and Field Championships begin Friday morning.
What to expect when coming to UW-La Crosse for the state track meet