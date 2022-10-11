Preparing your home for the winter months

La Crosse, WISC (WXOW) - With the chill of winter coming it is important to get your house ready for the cold season.
Winterization is a process that experts say is something homeowners should never neglect. It helps keep the cold air out and the hot air in, saving you money on your heating bill. Winterization can also help protect your pipes from any damage or potential bursting.
Glen Johnson, a sales associate from Ace Hardware, says that you can hire someone to do it professionally, however doing it yourself will most likely me cheaper.
Materials to winterize your home can be found at your local hardware store.