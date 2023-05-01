Preschool student recognized for saving mother's life

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Allamakee, Vernon, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Winona, Trempealeau and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Houston, Vernon and La
Crosse Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
it will continue to slowly fall this week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Monday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Monday was 14.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.2
feet this afternoon.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.1 feet on 06/26/1993.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Preschool student recognized for saving mother's life

  • Updated
  • 0
9111.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In October, Bethany Pralle suffered a stroke as the result of a brain infection.

She managed to call 911, but collapsed before help could arrive. When she woke up 34 minutes later, she learned that her daughter had picked up the phone and continued the conversation where it left off.

Five-year-old Syrianna was recognized Monday afternoon at Shepherd's Flock Preschool. Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck and Mayor Kim Smith presented her with a certificate recognizing the actions that helped to save her mother's life.

9112.jpg

Bethany says that her reaction when learning of her daughter's actions made her overcome with emotion.

"I cried," Bethany Pralle said. "I cried so hard. I was so proud of her. The fact that my just-turned-five-year-old daughter was brave enough and big enough to handle a 911 dispatch call, I was just completely blown away by her act of heroism."

She added that she had spoken to Syrianna two days prior about how to call for help in case of an emergency. Syrianna also lost her first tooth the day of the incident.

9113.jpg

Bethany recommends that parents not have a pass code on their cell phones so that way young children can better access it in the event they need to call 911.

