Preschool student recognized for saving mother's life

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In October, Bethany Pralle suffered a stroke as the result of a brain infection.
She managed to call 911, but collapsed before help could arrive. When she woke up 34 minutes later, she learned that her daughter had picked up the phone and continued the conversation where it left off.
Five-year-old Syrianna was recognized Monday afternoon at Shepherd's Flock Preschool. Onalaska Police Chief Charles Ashbeck and Mayor Kim Smith presented her with a certificate recognizing the actions that helped to save her mother's life.
Bethany says that her reaction when learning of her daughter's actions made her overcome with emotion.
"I cried," Bethany Pralle said. "I cried so hard. I was so proud of her. The fact that my just-turned-five-year-old daughter was brave enough and big enough to handle a 911 dispatch call, I was just completely blown away by her act of heroism."
She added that she had spoken to Syrianna two days prior about how to call for help in case of an emergency. Syrianna also lost her first tooth the day of the incident.
Bethany recommends that parents not have a pass code on their cell phones so that way young children can better access it in the event they need to call 911.