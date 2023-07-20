President approves disaster declaration for SE Minnesota

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - FEMA said that federal disaster assistance is now available to Houston and a number of other counties in Minnesota due to storm and flood damage in April.
The late winter storms of April 11-30 dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the region.
It was coupled with flooding already underway from the spring thaw.
A news release from FEMA said that "public assistance federal funding is available to the state, eligible local and tribal governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for emergency work and the repair or replacement of facilities damaged by the severe storms and flooding..."
FEMA said that additional federal funds are available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Including Houston, 23 counties and the Prairie Island Community are receiving disaster assistance.